City of Tyler announces Juneteenth Parade routh

City of Tyler announces Juneteenth Parade routhPosted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm
TYLER – Officials from the City of Tyler have announced multiple road closures for this weekend’s Juneteenth Parade which is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start at the intersection of Glenwood Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr.(MLK) Boulevard traveling east on MLK until it reaches North Border Avenue. It will end at the intersection of 32nd Street and North Broadway Avenue. The city also provided a map of the parade’s route and a list of road closures which can he found here:
West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Hill
West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Gaston
West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Englewood
West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Confederate
West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Ross
West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Moore
West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Grand
West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Teneha
North Border Avenue and West Mims
North Border Avenue and West 24th
North Border Avenue and West 25th
North Border Avenue and West 26th
North Border Avenue and West 27th
North Border Avenue and West 28th
North Border Avenue and West 29th
North Border Avenue and West 31st