City of Tyler announces Juneteenth Parade routh

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm

TYLER – Officials from the City of Tyler have announced multiple road closures for this weekend’s Juneteenth Parade which is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start at the intersection of Glenwood Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr.(MLK) Boulevard traveling east on MLK until it reaches North Border Avenue. It will end at the intersection of 32nd Street and North Broadway Avenue. The city also provided a map of the parade’s route and a list of road closures which can he found here:

West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Hill

West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Gaston

West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Englewood

West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Confederate

West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Ross

West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Moore

West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Grand

West Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Teneha

North Border Avenue and West Mims

North Border Avenue and West 24th

North Border Avenue and West 25th

North Border Avenue and West 26th

North Border Avenue and West 27th

North Border Avenue and West 28th

North Border Avenue and West 29th

North Border Avenue and West 31st



