Anti-gang operation in Smith County leads to 11 arrests

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 1:57 pm

TYLER – The East Texas Anti-Gang Center – Tyler (TAG) conducted a “proactive investigative enforcement operation” in the Tyler area on Wednesday according to our partners at KETK. According to a release, the operation was proactive enforcement intended to target “criminal street gang activity.”Eleven people were arrested as a result of the operation.

Below are other results Smith County shared:

Charges – counts

Felony Warrants – 3

Misdemeanor Warrants – 3

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1 Cocaine (Felony) – 1

Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 <1 – THC (Felony) – 1

Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle (Felony) – 1

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 (Misdemeanor) – 1

Possession of Marijuana <2oz (Misdemeanors) – 3

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon (Misdemeanor) – 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (Felony) – 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – (Misdemeanor) – 3

One stolen gun was recovered, along with cocaine, hydrocodone pills, marijuana and K2. In addition, authorities performed 61 traffic stops and encountered a number of gangs, including the following:

Rolling 60’s Crips

Five Deuce Hoover Crips

Insane Crip Gangsters

5 9 Bounty Hunter Bloods

They encountered 11 gang members that had previously been documented, and documented eight new gang members. One federal case was also granted from the operation.

The TAG operation was in partnership with Texas DPS, Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Alcohol-Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service and the Texas Counterdrug Task Force.

