Nacogdoches County man arrested for child sex crimes

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 1:49 pm
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – A 26-year-old man was arrested in Nacogdoches County on Monday for child sex crimes according to our colleagues at KETK.

According to a release, Johnathan Dereck Rogers, of Nacogdoches County, was arrested on multiple felony charges after he allegedly assaulted two children, 10-years-old and under 5-years-old, on separate occasions.

Rogers was charged with three second-degree felonies for indecency with a child – sexual contact, two third-degree felonies for indecency with a child and a first-degree felony for sexual performance of a child, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked at the Nacogdoches County Jail.

The sheriff’s office investigation is still ongoing.



News Partner
