Miles Teller to star in “modern update” of ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 1:03 pm
Photo: Arturo Holmes

ABC Audio has confirmed that Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will be putting on the Navy uniform once again for a "modern update" of the 1982 Oscar-winning romantic drama An Officer and a Gentleman.

The original starred Richard Gere as a United States Navy aviation candidate who falls for a local woman (Debra Winger) and who is shaped into an officer by a no-nonsense drill Marine Corps drill instructor, who was played by the late Louis Gossett Jr. It was a performance that won Gossett a Best Supporting Actor Oscar, making him the first Black actor to win the award.

Directed by Taylor Hackford, the modestly budgeted movie became a blockbuster, with six Academy Award nominations in total — including an Oscar nomination for Winger and a win for Best Original Song, for "Up Where We Belong," sung by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes.

Dana Fox, a veteran of the romantic comedies 27 Dresses and The Wedding Date, wrote the latest screenplay for the updated version, following writer Matt Johnson's original draft, Paramount explains.

Temple Hill, the company behind the Twilight films, First Man and more, is producing.

News Partner
