Crockett man charged with capital murder

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm

HOUSTON COUNTY – A Crockett man was arrested on Thursday and charged with capital murder in the missing persons case of a 53-year-old.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Patrick White, 53 of Crockett, after a family member filed a missing person report and a welfare check on June 4 revealed he and his vehicle weren’t home.

According to a release, on June 10, White’s pickup truck was found and the sheriff’s office processed it for evidence.

A warrant for Deshayon Maurice Knight, of Crockett, was ordered after sufficient evidence for the murder of White was found, the sheriff’s office said.

Knight was charged with capital murder and taken to the Houston County Jail.

