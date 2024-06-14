Today is Friday June 14, 2024
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 10:12 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Peacock
Love Island USA: Watch islanders find love in season 6 of the dating series hosted by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Apple TV+
Presumed Innocent: Jake Gyllenhaal is a prosecutor who gets prosecuted in the thrilling new limited series.

Prime Video
The Boys: See what Homelander and Butcher get up to in season 4 of the superhero series.

Hulu
Brats: The Brat Pack defined the 1980s. Now, director Andrew McCarthy reunites the crew for this new documentary.

Netflix
Bridgerton: Dearest gentle reader, you must make haste! The second part of season 3 is now available for your watching pleasure.

Max
House of the Dragon: Team Green and Team Black clash as the Game of Thrones prequel series returns for season 2.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

