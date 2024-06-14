Curbside recycling in Tyler paused until further notice due to recycling center fire in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 9:27 am

TYLER — Curbside recycling collection will stop on Monday, June 17, until further notice. This change is due to a structure fire at Rivers Recycling in Kilgore. The facility sustained significant damages and will be closed for repairs. Rivers Recycling was the current material recovery facility used by the City of Tyler to accept and repurpose curbside recycled materials.

Any material collected from residential and commercial curbside recycling customers that continue to utilize the recycle cart will be taken to the landfill with the regular municipal waste collected. If the cart will continue to be used, it should be set out on its regular schedule.

If you need to cancel your curbside service, please contact the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 or SolidWaste@TylerTexas.com.

The Recycle Center, located at 414 N. Bois D’Arc Ave., will continue to operate and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Below is the list of items accepted for residential and commercial customers who can bring recycled materials to the Downtown Recycle Center.

Paper (newspapers, magazines, phonebooks, ads and office paper)

Cardboard of any type (broken down)

Plastic (rinsed and crushed #1 and #2 HDPE, lids removed; examples- water or soda bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles)

Glass (rinsed clear, green, blue and brown glass bottles and jars with lids removed) – No mirrors

Ink Cartridges

Electronics (computers, TVs, monitors, cell phones, chargers and other portable devices)

Metal (copper, aluminum, brass and steel)

Aluminum cans (rinsed and crushed, no aluminum pie plates or tin)

Household appliances, including air conditioners and refrigerators, require a disposal fee

Motor oil/hydraulic fluid (small quantities)

Automotive batteries/anti-freeze (small quantities)

