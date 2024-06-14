Today is Friday June 14, 2024
More rain in the forecast as dangerous flooding inundates South Florida

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 9:11 am
In an aerial view, flood waters inundate a neighborhood on June 13, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Relentless rain has inundated South Florida this week, flooding neighborhoods, stranding drivers and canceling flights -- and the threat isn't over.

North Miami has been overwhelmed by 21.7 inches of rain this week.

Some areas have recorded more than 2 feet of rain since Tuesday.

On Friday, another 5 inches of rain is possible.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning of potentially significant flash flooding from Miami to Hollywood to Homestead to the Everglades.

Flood watches will remain in effect through Friday evening for Fort Myers, Naples, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Then, over the weekend, some light rain is in the forecast.

