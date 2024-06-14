Today is Friday June 14, 2024
Jennifer Garner shares heartfelt thank you letter to teachers

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 9:11 am
With the 2024 school year winding down, Jennifer Garner is sharing her boundless gratitude for teachers.

The Family Switch star penned a heartfelt thank you letter to teachers, which she shared in an Instagram post Thursday.

"A little gratitude for our wonderful family elementary school at the end of 13 years together applies to all educators: thank you for doing what you do," Garner wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. "And congratulations to all the mamas out there with kids moving from one phase to the next."

Garner, a mom of three, shares daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, as well as son Samuel, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Garner's eldest daughter, Violet, graduated from high school in May.

