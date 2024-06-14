Flags to be lowered for Van Zandt Commissioner

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 6:47 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing the Texas and U.S. flags in Van Zandt County to be lowered at half-staff in honor of a county commissioner who died during severe storms. Longtime Van Zandt County Precinct 2 Commissioner Virgil Melton Jr. died on June 3 after a tree fell onto his car while he was driving at night.

According to our news partner KETK, Van Zandt County will be allowed to lower the flags to half-staff beginning June 17 in honor of the life and public service of Melton. Flags should be returned to full-staff by sunrise on June 19, Abbott said.

“The First Lady and I extend prayers of comfort for the Melton family during their time of grief and urge all Texans to remember and honor Commissioner Melton’s service to his community as a dedicated elected official and to his country as a United States Marine who was awarded a Purple Heart and a Navy Commendation Medal for Valor,” Abbott said.

The governor said individuals, businesses, municipalities, counties and other political subdivisions in the surrounding area may fly flags at half-staff.

