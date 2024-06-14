Longview unanimously approves biomining facility

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2024 at 6:43 am

LONGVIEW – After a long discussion Thursday evening and a vote, the Longview City Council unanimously approved a proposed bio-mining facility. According to our news partner KETK, the plant will be located on 2120 East Loop 281 and operated by Mint Innovation. There, the company will extract valuable metals like gold and copper from old devices that ended up in the trash.

During public comment, several people expressed concerns over the environmental impact the facility could pose. Specifically, the chemicals that will be used. The final decision will come from Mint Innovation, which is considering the City of Longview and other cities for their second facility.

“I’m a byproduct of Flint, Michigan,” one speaker said. “Was born and raised there. I in good conscience could not sit here and by the side and not say anything.”

Heather Malone, with the Longview Economic Development Corporation said the company will be primarily using two chemicals.

“Based on the conversations with the company, they have listed the sulfuric acid which is diluted and the hydrogen peroxide as the main components for this process,” Malone said.

Councilman John Nustad thinks it’ll be safe.

“Would I put my family next to this? I absolutely would,” Nustad said.

Chanda Mitchell who spoke out against the facility said she thinks the council made a mistake.

“If their choices continue to show us, the residents and the community, that their choices are led by the almighty dollar and not by the care and concerns of our community and our environment, then we have every right to have people sitting in those seats that will represent us correctly,” Mitchell said.

