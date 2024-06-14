Dolphins signing 6-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell

June 14, 2024

By MARCEL LOUIS-JACQUES

June 13, 2024, 9:49 PM

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on a contract with defensive end Calais Campbell, a source confirmed Thursday to ESPN, adding a valuable veteran presence to an ascending pass rush.

Dolphins outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb both ranked in the top 20 in the NFL in pass rush win rate last season before Phillips tore his Achilles tendon in Week 12. Five weeks later, Chubb tore his ACL in Week 17. While each is expected to play in 2024, the team has declined to offer a public timeline for either’s return, and neither participated in organized team activities or minicamp this offseason.

Miami signed veteran Shaq Barrett in March and continued to add to its pass rush via the draft, spending first- and fifth-round picks on Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara, respectively.

Campbell, 37, had a renaissance with the Falcons in his 16th NFL season. He played in every game for the first time since 2019 — a stated goal when he arrived in Atlanta last offseason — and had 6.5 sacks, his highest mark since 2019. He recorded 56 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery while putting together his best season since 2019, when he made the Pro Bowl with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Miami Hurricanes star now reunites with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Edwards, who coached the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive line when Campbell played for them in 2021 and ’22.

Campbell eclipsed 100 career sacks last season and, with 105.5, is tied with Elvis Dumervil for No. 32 on the official all-time sacks list (since 1982) and 48th on the unofficial list (since 1960).

The NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner in 2019, Campbell has been a first-team All-Pro once and made six Pro Bowl appearances.

Campbell, who also played for the Arizona Cardinals, has appeared in 244 career games (225 starts) while making 865 tackles, 175 tackles for loss, 254 quarterback hits, 17 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, 58 passes defended and 3 interceptions.

NFL Network first reported the agreement between the Dolphins and Campbell.

