Biden says he would not commute potential sentence for son Hunter Biden

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday he would not issue a presidential sentence commutation for Hunter Biden following his conviction earlier this week on federal gun charges.

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang reported that Biden was asked about the issue following his press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Italy, where the two announced a new security agreement.

Reporters shouting over music pressed Biden, "Would you commute Hunter's sentence?" and "Mr. President, do you plan on commuting your son's sentence?"

The president answered with a "no."

The exchange occurred one day after the White House declined to rule out a commutation.

Hunter Biden was found guilty last week on three felony counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs. It marked the first time the child of a sitting U.S. president was criminally convicted.

President Biden has expressed love for his son while committing to respecting the trial's outcome and repeatedly ruling out a pardon.

During the news conference with Zelenskyy on Thursday, Biden was asked by an Associated Press reporter if he believed his son "was able to get a fair trial."

"Do you believe the Justice Department operated independently of politics?" the reporter asked.

Biden began his response by stating he was "extremely proud" of his son.

"He has overcome an addition. He is one of the brightest, most decent men I know," he said. "And I am satisfied that I'm not going to do anything -- I said I'd abide by the jury decision and I will do that, and I will not pardon him."

Hunter Biden, in a statement after the verdict was handed down, said he was grateful for the support he received during the weeklong proceeding. Biden family members, including first lady Jill Biden, packed into the courtroom -- though President Biden never made an appearance as he was overseas to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome," Hunter Biden said on Tuesday. "Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, said they respected the jury process but will "continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter."

