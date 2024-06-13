Smith County honors Team Rubicon for helping with storm damage

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2024 at 3:24 pm

TYLER – Smith County Officials awarded veteran volunteers with Team Rubicon with the Smith County Community Hero Award Thursday after the group worked for nearly a week helping a dozen residents cleanup storm damage. County Judge Neal Franklin and Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore presented the group with the award Thursday morning before they left to return to their various homes around Texas and other states.

About 15 volunteers from Team Rubicon worked Saturday, June 8, through Wednesday, June 12. The team helped 12 residents clean up large tree debris in the Tyler, Flint and Chapel Hill communities.Team Rubicon is a nonprofit, veteran-led disaster response and humanitarian organization.

Team Rubicon’s services were free to the homeowners. They are funded by donations and grant funding. For more information about Team Rubicon, visit their website.

