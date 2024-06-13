Tyler man found guilty of sexual assault

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2024 at 3:24 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was found guilty of sexual assault after a jury trial, and is scheduled to be sentenced next month. According to our news partner KETK, Vincente Zavaleta, 45 of Tyler, was originally arrested in March 2023 in connection to a cold case investigation involving the sexual assault and kidnapping of women going back more than 10 years. Zavaleta was linked to the 2012 case he has now been convicted of after a DNA profile was linked to him, and investigators said the victim gave a description of a truck used in the crime that reportedly matched the description of a truck linked to Zavaleta. His jury trial began on June 4, and he separately has been indicted for sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping in connection to a case from 2016. Zavaleta’s sentencing has been set for July 16.

Go Back