Man sentenced for murder of elderly aunt

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2024 at 12:29 pm

HOUSTON COUNTY — After the 2020 disappearance of 79-year-old Crockett woman, her nephew, David Wayne Denson, was convicted for her murder on June 6 accordeing to our colleagues at KETK.

According to records, Faye Lynn Weisinger went missing on Feb. 20, 2020 and during the course of the investigation, officials said evidence in the case indicated foul play.

In March 2021, a warrant was issued for Clara Kimble Edwards for tampering with a human corpse.

On Thursday, Denson was given life in prison without the possibility of parole after providing the location of Weisinger’s remains as part of his plea.

