Business booming in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2024 at 11:58 am

LONGVIEW – The Longview Chamber of Commerce hosted their state of the economy on Wednesday. The main topic of discussion was that business in Gregg County is booming, according to our news partners at KETK. “Progress that we’re seeing in Gregg County some of the growth that we’ve seen from projects and what we’ve been looking forward to in the future,” Kilgore Economic Development Corporation executive director Lisa Denton said.

In March, the Eastman Chemical Company announced a major expansion to their current Longview plant, planning to add 200 full-time jobs.

“Improving the community as a whole it’s a good feeling and it makes you want to do more when you realize how you can impact people,” Denton said.

Business leaders also heard from the president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation who discussed how East Texas can attract more business and jobs.

“Focus on primary jobs, what the role of the state is, the partnership that they have with the local communities,” Kelly Hall, Longview Chamber President and CEO, said.

An opportunity to maintain partnerships for the benefit of cities like Kilgore and Longview.

“Working with Kilgore College and the great workforce programs that we have going on, collaborating quite a bit with Longview economic development on that, new projects coming,” Denton said.

Proud of being an innovative hub in East Texas and growing its workforce.

“East Texas, in general, is growing, Gregg County is growing, Longview if the bub of a lot of that growth because we are energy-based, we are natural resourced bases, we’re healthcare based,” Hall said.

Everyone looking to create better career opportunities for people who live in this region and those looking to make the move to East Texas.

