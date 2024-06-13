Former East Texas police chief accepts plea deal

Posted/updated on: June 13, 2024 at 7:51 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, former Payne Springs Chief of Police April Meadows accepted a plea last month for charges of money laundering and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. According to court documents, she must give up her peace officers license as part of her plea. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

Meadows was accused alongside former Payne Springs police officer Jonathan Hutchison, who is also accused of money laundering and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said at the time of their arrests that search warrants of their homes revealed controlled substances inside.

