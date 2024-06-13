Dodgers acquire Cavan Biggio in trade with Blue Jays

ByJEFF PASSAN

June 12, 2024, 12:19 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired super-utility man Cavan Biggio in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, adding the veteran after the Blue Jays designated him for assignment last week.

In the deal, the Blue Jays receive right-handed reliever Braydon Fisher, who has split his time this season between Double-A and Triple-A.

Biggio was in the lineup for the Dodgers’ home game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, playing third base and batting ninth.

Biggio, 29, was taken off the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster last week after struggling over the first third of the season, hitting .200/.323/.291 with two home runs in 131 plate appearances for Toronto, which at 33-34 occupies third place in the American League East.

He has spent most of his career at second base but has played first, third and right field as well this season. Biggio will join a Dodgers team that owns a 7½-game lead in the National League West but has gotten minimal offensive production from Chris Taylor, Gavin Lux and Kiké Hernández and is missing third baseman Max Muncy, who’s on the injured list with a strained oblique.

Biggio debuted in 2019 and was one of three sons of longtime major leaguers, along with infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette, who was expected to serve as the core for an ascendant Blue Jays team. He hit 16 home runs in 100 games his rookie season and followed in the COVID-shortened 2020 year with a .375 on-base percentage, looking like a foundational element at second base.

Injuries limited Biggio in the years after, and he lost playing time this season to Davis Schneider and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. With the Blue Jays struggling offensively, they DFA’d him to make room for Spencer Horwitz, who has started all four games at second since his recall. Biggio has one season of club control beyond this year and will be eligible for free agency after 2025.

Fisher, 23, was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and has struck out 30 hitters and walked 15 in 19 innings while posting a 5.68 ERA this season.

