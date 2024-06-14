DeSantis declares state of emergency as more than 25 inches of rain slam South Florida

(FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.) -- Over 2 feet of torrential rain is inundating South Florida, flooding neighborhoods, canceling flights, shutting down roads and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

Rain totals have reached 25 inches in Collier County, 20 inches in North Miami, 19 inches in Hollywood, 13 inches in Miami Beach and 12 inches at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties.

In Broward County, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said high-water vehicles have been deployed throughout the city to respond as needed, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will be sending boats and buggies, but urged people to stay off the roads if possible.

The threat for life-threatening flooding continues on Thursday, with an additional 4 to 8 inches of rainfall possible.

A flood watch will last through Thursday evening for Fort Myers, Naples and Sarasota.

Even more rain is on the way on Friday. A flood watch is in effect until Friday evening from Miami to West Palm Beach.

