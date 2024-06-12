Texas Women for the Arts awards grants

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 4:30 pm

TYLER – Texas Women for the Arts (TWA) awarded $319,169 in grants across Texas to increase children’s access to art, including two East Texas organizations. According to our colleagues at KETK, the statewide organization awarded grants across Texas, including money for the East Texas Symphony Orchestra and Young Audiences of Northeast Texas.

“These grants provide impactful support for the arts in Texas, ensuring that children have access to the arts and quality arts education regardless of potential barriers,” Heidi Marquez Smith CEO of the Texas Cultural Trust said. “We congratulate this year’s grantees and thank our TWA members for their unwavering and invaluable support in nurturing the next generation of Texans.”

The Texas Cultural Trust reports that involvement with art and art education greatly benefits children’s emotional regulation, social skills, problem solving skills, test scores and likelihood to attend college.

Young Audiences of Northeast Texas and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra both have events scheduled for the Summer.

