Texas Gun Rights names Kyle Rittenhouse new outreach director

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 3:19 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Texas Gun Rights has announced Kyle Rittenhouse as the organization’s outreach director. The gun advocacy group disclosed the new hire on Tuesday. “Joining Texas Gun Rights is an awesome opportunity to continue advocating for our constitutional freedoms,” Rittenhouse said in a statement. “I am excited to work with TXGR to mobilize Texans in support of their right to keep and bear arms. Together, we can ensure that our voices are heard and our rights are protected in Austin and D.C.” Rittenhouse, who found himself in the national spotlight following the shooting death of two men in 2020, ended up being acquitted of all charges in 2021. The deadly incident sparked debates across America about racial injustice protests and gun rights. Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

Since his acquittal, Rittenhouse has traveled nationwide speaking about topics such as Second Amendment rights and censorship. Last year, he launched an anti-gun control nonprofit called the Rittenhouse Foundation in Texas. According to the Secretary of State’s filing, the organization’s purpose centers on protecting “human and civil rights secured by law, including an individual’s inalienable right to bear arms” and ensuring “the Second Amendment is preserved through education and legal assistance.” “His unique perspective and uncompromising energy will undoubtedly revolutionize our outreach and advocacy efforts,” said McNutt. “With Kyle on board, we are not just defending gun rights — we are leading a bold and unstoppable charge to ensure every Texan’s right to keep and bear arms is fiercely protected.”

