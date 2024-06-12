State Capitol begins next step in $900 million remodel

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 3:19 pm

AUSTINI – The San Antonio Express-News reports that one of Austin’s most popular tourist destinations is getting a huge remodel. The Texas State Capitol is about to get a whole new look in the next few years. Three new filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show that several new construction projects are underway at the Capitol totaling to $575 million. They all appear to be apart of phase II of the state’s larger $900 million Capitol Complex Project which aims to consolidate the number of staff currently working in leased space, according the its master plan. “Consolidating staff has the potential to create operational efficiencies between and within agencies, provide visitors easier access to agency offices, and eliminate the cost of leased space for these offices,” the project’s website says.

