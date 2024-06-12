Texas shrimpers are dying at a staggering rate. Why?

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Texas shrimpers face grueling work during monthlong boat stints in the Gulf of Mexico, and their limited health care access onshore adds to the industry’s striking fatality rate, a team of UTHealth researchers found. “For example, research shows that self-medication is an issue among commercial fishermen,” said Shannon Guillot-Wright, an environmental and occupational specialist at UTHealth Houston who led the research. Her team’s study was published last week in the American Journal of Public Health and looked at how workers dealt with the hazardous conditions, strenuous labor, long hours and harsh weather that feed the industry’s increased risks. “Some of the shrimpers told us they couldn’t afford medicine and used alcohol to cope with injuries, like back pain, which could then increase their risk of falling overboard,” she said.

For shrimpers, the sequence is often deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the U.S. fishing industry’s occupational fatality rate was about 40 times higher than the national average. From 2000 to 2019 in the Gulf of Mexico alone, 201 fishermen died from traumatic injuries on the job, 51% of whom worked as shrimpers. In Texas, the labor is largely left up to migrants and refugees, many with Vietnamese and Mexican origins. While the CDC data shows vessel disasters and overboard falls caused 80% of the Gulf Coast deaths in the past two decades, Guillot-Wright said the region’s commercial shrimp fishermen were most worried about how their overall health issues led to the dangerous slips, trips and falls. “At first we thought we might need some type of intervention around personal flotation devices,” she said, but the shrimpers “kind of just laughed” at that starting point, sharing in research interviews that many had not even seen a doctor in decades. So the UTHealth team pivoted: It still used interviews and observations for its research, but focused a parallel action plan on bringing health care to the workers. The group opened a monthly dockside clinic in Galveston that has seen more than 300 patients in the past three years, a program it plans to expand.

