Illegal Dumping of Tree Debris in Smith County

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm

TYLER – If tree removal companies are caught illegally dumping tree debris on Smith County roads or vacant lots, they could face up to two years in a state jail facility or a fine. Businesses that are paid to remove trees cannot dump or burn them, said Tommy Goodman, the Smith County Sheriff’s Environmental Crimes Unit deputy. They must take them to a landfill or to businesses that grinds them up to make mulch or other products, he added.

Since the first bout of severe weather hit Smith County on May 23, county officials have been telling residents who live on county roads that they could push their tree debris out on the rights of way for the Road and Bridge Department to pick up.

Over the next two weeks, nearly all areas of Smith County suffered storm damages and the Road and Bridge Department is making its way around the county to pick up tree debris left in the rights of way by the people who live on those county roads. Only the people who live on those county roads can put their debris on the rights of way. If you live inside a city limit or on a state-owned road, you are not allowed to move your tree debris to a county road.

This is an extra free service the county is offering to aid in storm cleanup.

Smith County has received reports of businesses, such as tree removal companies, who are charging people money to cleanup and haul off trees and then dumping them on vacant properties or county roads. This is commercial illegal dumping and it is a state jail felony, Goodman said.

If you see anyone doing this, please report it to Smith County non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.

“We are helping the citizens who live on county roads by picking up their tree refuge from the storms,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said, “If you’re a business, then you know better and you need to take care of it the right way.”

You are also not allowed to dump other debris, such as metal or structural materials, along county roads. Those will not be picked up by the Road and Bridge Department and will instead be reported as illegal dumping.

The Road and Bridge Department has also seen private subdivisions bringing their debris out onto the county road entrance. That is also not allowed. People who live in private subdivisions are responsible for clearing and discarding their own storm debris.

Smith County can’t pick up debris from private properties, city streets or state-owned roads.

