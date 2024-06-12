Smith County pets can get free microchips in June

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County Animal Control and Shelter is offering free microchips throughout the month of June for pets in the county according to our colleagues at KETK. June is National Microchipping Month and it can help owners ensure their pet always finds their way back home. From 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, people can stop by the shelter located at 322 E. Ferguson St. with no appointment needed. “The fourth of July will be here sooner than you realize, so now is the perfect chance to make sure your animals are taken care of before any firework scares,” a release said. For more information, people can contact the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter at 903-266-4303.

