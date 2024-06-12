Sabine River flooding still impacting East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm

GLADEWATER – Our colleagues at KETK report that the National Weather Service (NWS) said the Longview and Gladewater areas along the Sabine River are in the ‘major’ flooding category Tuesday morning. The category is reached when water levels reach 36 feet deep in this area, putting houses and secondary roads at risk. “That’s the highest level at which a river is going to rise, but we’re not seeing record-breaking levels along the Sabine,” KETK Chief Meteorologist Carson Vickroy said. On Sunday, the river crested at nearly 38 feet and has slowly receded since then. Nicholas Bruton, a Sabine River fisherman, said it looks to be well over the normal water level.

“There’s usually a parking lot and then there’s a boat ramp lower down but it’s all underwater right now” Bruton said.

Vickroy expects levels to go down throughout the week.

“In Gladewater, we’re starting to see that evidence of receding,” Vickroy said.

NWS predicts the water level to recede below the major flood stage by Thursday afternoon. Regardless, those in the affected areas around Gladewater and Longview should be aware and cautious over the next few days.

“It’s going to take a while for the water to recede so keep a heads up for it and any of those low-lying roads that do tend to flood I’d avoid those at all costs,” Vickroy said.

In the meantime, East Texans are grateful for the sunshine.

“Hopefully we’ll get a break from it that’s about it, that’s all we can hope for,” Bruton said.

People who are dealing with flood and storm damage can report it on the Texas Division Of Emergency Management website.

