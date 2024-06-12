Gladewater FD seeks donations to purchase rescue boat

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm

GLADEWATER – The Gladewater Fire Department is seeking help to purchase a rescue boat after identifying a need during the recent flooding of the Sabine River and surrounding areas, according to our news partners at KETK. According to a release, the fire department water rescue team received several calls for help and are now trying to secure funding for a Rapid Deployment Craft (RDC). Gladewater FD said the boat would allow crews to work in narrow fast moving water and to be used in extreme rescue situations. “We have put in for grants to possibly help with this purchase, but these take time and may or may not be funded. We are asking for your help and support in acquiring a RDC ASAP,” the fire department said. To donate, people can contact the fire department at 903-845-2484.

