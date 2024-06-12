Water line project to improve water pressure, quality

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 9:42 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council approved an engineering agreement with C.T. Brannon Corporation for $420,285.00 to extend the 12-inch diameter water main at Highway 271 to FM 14 and North Broadway Avenue.

According to a news release from the City of Tyler, the existing water line on Highway 271 ends south of Loop 323, and the project will begin there. It will extend north past Loop 323 before turning west to connect to the 16-inch water line on FM 14. North Broadway Avenue currently has multiple undersized mains that are not looped.

This project will also replace the aging smaller lines with a new 12-inch water line and connect the dead end together. According to a preliminary engineering assessment, the project is expected to require approximately 10,100 linear feet of water line for the Highway 271 segment and an additional 3,300 linear feet for the North Broadway stretch.

This contract includes design, easement acquisitions for 26 private tracts, bidding and construction phase services. Engineering is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Once completed, the water line extension project will increase water pressure and improve water quality across the north and northeast areas of Tyler.

The project will be funded through ARPA and Capital Funds.

Go Back