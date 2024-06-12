City of Tyler to evaluate Lake Tyler raw water pipelines

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 9:33 am

TYLER — To ensure the long-term reliability and safety of Tyler Water Utilities’ (TWU) drinking water infrastructure, the City Council approved on Wednesday, June 12, a contract in the amount of $980,659 with HDR Inc. for a comprehensive condition assessment of the Lake Tyler raw water pipelines.

The Golden Road Water Treatment Plant, which accounts for approximately half of the drinking water supplied to the City of Tyler, relies on two parallel pipelines from Lake Tyler for its raw water supply. Constructed in the 1940s and 1960s and spanning roughly eight miles each, these pipelines are considered vital infrastructure for running the plant and ensuring the delivery of safe and quality drinking water to the City of Tyler.

TWU is taking a proactive step to maintain these critical assets for the future by having a condition assessment done, which includes a thorough investigation spanning 10 months. The project will compile a detailed record of the pipelines’ history, from record drawings to field staff knowledge and will entail a site visit to assess critical infrastructure and environmental conditions.

Advanced techniques, such as high-frequency pressure data collection and soil corrosivity analysis, will be employed to evaluate the condition of the pipelines. Furthermore, both internal and external assessments will be carried out using state-of-the-art acoustic inspection equipment and exploratory test pits. This comprehensive evaluation will culminate in an engineering analysis and recommendations report, guiding future maintenance and ensuring the sustainability of Tyler’s water supply infrastructure.

Go Back