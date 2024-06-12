Today is Wednesday June 12, 2024
Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on IL

ByABC News
Philadelphia Phillies star catcher J.T. Realmuto will undergo surgery on his right knee.

The Phillies placed Realmuto on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and announced the three-time All-Star will have a meniscectomy Wednesday in Philadelphia. The team did not disclose a timeline for Realmuto’s return.

Despite dealing with knee soreness throughout the season, Realmuto but has remained a steady presence for the National League-leading Phillies, batting .261 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 51 games. He sat out three consecutive games last month with right knee soreness.

In a corresponding roster move Tuesday, the Phillies recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Realmuto, 33, becomes the latest Phillies player to be placed on the IL, joining two-time All-Star shortstop Trea Turner (hamstring) and outfielder Brandon Marsh (hamstring).

Marchan, 25, had one major league stint with the Phillies earlier this season but did not appear in a game. He batted .233 with two homers and eight RBIs in 13 games this season split between Class A Clearwater and Lehigh Valley.

Garrett Stubbs figures to serve as Philadelphia’s primary catcher while Realmuto is sidelined, with Marchan as the backup.

The Phillies (45-20) lead the second-place Atlanta Braves (35-28) by nine games in the NL East and entered Tuesday one percentage point ahead of the New York Yankees (47-21) for the best record in the majors.



