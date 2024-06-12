Luka Doncic had pain-killing shot before Game 2

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 7:01 am

ByTIM MACMAHON

June 11, 2024, 1:49 PM

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic received a pain-killing injection to numb the area of his thoracic contusion before Dallas’ loss to the Boston Celtics in Sunday’s Game 2, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The expectation is that Doncic will receive another injection before Wednesday’s Game 3, sources said, as the Mavs attempt to get their first win of the series. Doncic is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game.

“I feel good,” Doncic said after Tuesday’s practice at the American Airlines Center. “I don’t want to get into any more details. But I feel good.”

Doncic was downgraded to questionable on the afternoon of Game 2 and was not deemed available until after he completed his pregame warmup. He played 42 minutes in the loss, recording 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 4 steals, joining LeBron James (twice), Charles Barkley and Jerry West as the only players to have 30-point triple-doubles in Finals losses.

Doncic has been dealing with a sprained right knee since the Mavs’ third game of this postseason and has said that he does not anticipate that injury healing until he has time to rest. Left ankle soreness has also been listed on Doncic’s official injury report since Game 3 of the second round.

Doncic has played in all 19 games of the Mavs’ playoff run, leading all players in several statistical categories this postseason, including points (551), rebounds (185), assists (162), steals (7) and minutes (786).

ESPN’s Malika Andrews contributed to this report.

Go Back