Jon Rahm withdraws from U.S. Open due to foot infection

PINEHURST, N.C. — Two-time major winner Jon Rahm withdrew from this week’s U.S. Open on Tuesday afternoon due to an injury in his left foot.

“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long term health, to withdraw from this weeks US Open Championship,” Rahm, the 2022 U.S. Open champion, wrote on his X account. “To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship! Hopefully I’ll be back in action sooner than later!”

The Spaniard, who is in his first season on the LIV Golf Tour, withdrew from last week’s LIV event in Houston due to the injury, which he described Tuesday as a lesion in between his pinky toe and fourth toe that had become infected.

Earlier in the day, Rahm spoke in his pre-tournament news conference while wearing a flip-flop and a toe separator on his left foot. He called the situation “a concern” and said there had been much pain involved. In Houston, Rahm was administered a shot to numb the pain and attempt to play through it, but it did not last.

“It was supposed to last the whole round, and by my second hole I was in pain already,” Rahm said. “The infection was the worrisome part. The infection is now controlled, but there’s still swelling and there’s still pain.”

Rahm expressed some doubt on Tuesday regarding whether his injury would hold up this week, adding that he couldn’t do anything but wait for his body to fully heal and try to play in the meantime.

As ESPN’s Marty Smith reported, Rahm’s infection is healing with antibiotic treatment, but the pain has not fully subsided and Rahm did not want to “compete in a tournament in which he does not believe he is physically capable of winning,” leading to the withdrawal.

After finishing tied for 45th at the Masters and missing the cut at last month’s PGA Championshop, Rahm will now hope to heal up ahead of The Open Championship in July.

