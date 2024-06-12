Rafael Nadal chosen for Olympics, also in doubles with Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal has been chosen to the Spanish team for the Paris Olympics, where he will also partner with French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in doubles.

Nadal, who has been limited the past two years by a number of injuries, has said the Games were his focus and that he could skip Wimbledon to prepare.

“My main goal now is to play Olympics,” Nadal said after losing in the first round of the French Open on May 27. “That’s going to be here. So I need to prepare myself the proper way to try to arrive here healthy and well prepared, and then let’s see.”

Nadal and Alcaraz will play in both singles and doubles at the Games. The tennis competition will be held at Roland Garros, where Nadal is a 14-time Grand Slam champion and Alcaraz just won the most recent French Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz will be making his Olympic debut, while Nadal has a singles gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Games and a 2016 gold in doubles, when he played with Marc Lopez.

Spain also selected Pablo Carreno Busta, Alejandro Davidovich and Marcel Granollers (doubles) for the men’s competition and Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa for the women.

