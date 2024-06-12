Today is Wednesday June 12, 2024
Winner of Cattle Baron’s raffle receives new truck

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2024 at 4:57 am
Winner of Cattle Baron’s raffle receives new truckTYLER — The winner of the 2024 Cattle Baron’s Ball Truck Charitable Raffle received her new 2024 GMC Canyon Tuesday, donated by Hall Buick GMC.

According to a release, Kim Updike, who has been attending the gala since 2007, won the raffle for the donated truck after purchasing three raffle tickets. The organization said that Updike and her husband have been longtime supporters of the Tyler Cattle Baron’s Ball, and that they have entered the raffle for the past 10 years.

Updike said she started getting involved in the organization after her mother passed away from lung cancer.

“It’s a charity that we enjoy being a part of,” Updike said. “Everybody is affected in some way or another by cancer, personally or by a friend or family member, we’re all affected by it. It’s one of my passions to support the American Cancer Society.”



