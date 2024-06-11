Trump-endorsed Nancy Mace projected to win South Carolina GOP primary

(WASHINGTON) -- For the second time in as many years, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has defeated a fierce primary challenge in South Carolina’s 1st congressional district.

With 27% of the vote reporting as of 8:40 p.m ET., the Associated Press projects Mace will win South Carolina’s first district with an outright majority of more than 57%.

During a speech in the Charleston area, Mace emphatically thanked Trump for his support in this race while vaguely referring to her controversial reputation.

“President Trump, South Carolina will have your back in November. Thank you all for standing by me and sticking with me, and many of you for sticking up for me,” Mace said during her celebration speech.

The result is a stunning victory for the sophomore representative, whose lead opponent, former state director of labor, licensing and regulation Catherine Templeton, outraised her in 2024 and received an endorsement and financial support from former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-C.A.). McCarthy-linked group Majority Committee PAC donated $10,000 to Templeton’s run, per FEC filings.

Mace’s second campaign for reelection put on display the shifting allegiances of the fractious modern GOP. Once a vocal critic of Trump, Mace had former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s endorsement in 2022 and received financial contributions from PACs linked to top GOP leaders as she faced a primary opponent endorsed by the former president.

Since then, the roles have reversed: Trump enthusiastically backed Mace after she endorsed him in the state’s presidential primary over Haley, and McCarthy has sought vengeance for Mace’s vote to oust him from the speakership.

Trump and Mace’s detente would have been nearly unthinkable two years ago.

One day after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Mace said Trump’s “entire legacy” was “wiped out” by the siege. Later, during the 2022 midterms, Trump called Mace “terrible” and a letdown.

“Frankly, she is despised by almost everyone, and who needs that in Congress, or in the Republican Party?” Trump said in a statement on his social media while endorsing Arrington.

