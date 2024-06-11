Shelby County fisherman’s body found in Toledo Bend area

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 4:35 pm

SHELBY COUNTY – Our colleagues at KETK report that authorities in Shelby County have found the body of a fisherman who went missing in the Toledo Bend area Sunday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, John Martin, JR. of Joaquin took a boat out on the water in the Huxley Bay area Sunday and did not return. The SCSO and Texas and Louisiana Game Wardens searched the north part of Toledo Bend on land and water to find him. SCSO Chief Deputy Chad Hooper and Game Warden Sam Anderson located Mr. Martin’s body and discovered his boat in the waters of Toledo Bend. “While this isn’t the outcome anyone had hoped for, we are grateful to be able to bring him home to his family,” wrote Sheriff Kevin Windham on Monday evening, SCSO stated that they are forever grateful for the assistance of the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office

