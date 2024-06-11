Today is Tuesday June 11, 2024
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 4:36 pm
Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Henderson CountyATHENS – FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Henderson County June 11 to provide help to East Texans affected by severe storms that happened April 26 through June 5. The center is located in Athens at the Henderson County Senior Center on Highway 31 East. The center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Please note, you don’t have to visit the Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. You can either call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, or go to the FEMA website. The deadline to apply for FEMA benefits is July 16.



