3 victims, 1 suspect shot at Atlanta shopping center: Police

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 2:21 pm

(ATLANTA) -- At least three people have been shot in a food court at an Atlanta shopping center, according to Atlanta police.

The suspect was also shot at the Hub at Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta, police said.

All are "alert, conscious and breathing," police said.

The Hub at Peachtree Center is on lockdown, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wrote on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

