Chapel Hill ISD Awards over $13,500 for Teaching Grants

Chapel Hill ISD Awards over $13,500 for Teaching GrantsPosted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 2:27 pm
Tyler — The Chapel Hill Independent School District Education Foundation is proud to
announce the recipients of this year’s Teaching Innovative Grants, totaling over $13,500 in
funding. These grants will empower 12 dedicated teachers and staff members across the district
to bring their innovative ideas to life and enhance the educational experience for our students.
The Innovative Teaching Grants are designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and
reward innovative and creative instructional approaches to the accomplishment of the program’s
objectives. Chapel Hill Education Foundation offers teachers and administrators the opportunity
to apply for grants to support innovative programs or projects to support higher levels of student
learning.
“We are excited to award these special teachers the funding to create and implement
new ideas and initiatives for the district. By providing these grants, the Chapel Hill ISD
Education Foundation is particularly excited about how these grants will reflect our dedication to
fostering educational excellence and innovation within the district,” said Elissa Thompson, the
Executive Director of the Education Foundation and Communications Director for the district.
The awarded grants cover a diverse range of subjects and initiatives, from science and
technology to arts and literacy. Each project offers a unique approach to foster student
development and academic growth.
Schools impacted by the Innovative Teaching Grants:
● Chapel Hill High School
● Kissam Intermediate
● Wise Elementary
● Jackson Elementary
Teachers and Staff:
● Mayra Escobedo
● Laura Kallaher
● Emily Greer
● Melissa Avery
● Lori Redfearn
● Cesar Rosales
● Kari Noland
● Ciara O’Neal
● Mary Montiel & Claudia Fuentes
● Lori Redfearn & Ashley Leftwich
For more information about the CHISD Education Foundation and its programs, please
visit chisdeducationfoundation.org
_________________________________