Chapel Hill ISD Awards over $13,500 for Teaching Grants

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 2:27 pm

Tyler — The Chapel Hill Independent School District Education Foundation is proud to

announce the recipients of this year’s Teaching Innovative Grants, totaling over $13,500 in

funding. These grants will empower 12 dedicated teachers and staff members across the district

to bring their innovative ideas to life and enhance the educational experience for our students.

The Innovative Teaching Grants are designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and

reward innovative and creative instructional approaches to the accomplishment of the program’s

objectives. Chapel Hill Education Foundation offers teachers and administrators the opportunity

to apply for grants to support innovative programs or projects to support higher levels of student

learning.

“We are excited to award these special teachers the funding to create and implement

new ideas and initiatives for the district. By providing these grants, the Chapel Hill ISD

Education Foundation is particularly excited about how these grants will reflect our dedication to

fostering educational excellence and innovation within the district,” said Elissa Thompson, the

Executive Director of the Education Foundation and Communications Director for the district.

The awarded grants cover a diverse range of subjects and initiatives, from science and

technology to arts and literacy. Each project offers a unique approach to foster student

development and academic growth.

Schools impacted by the Innovative Teaching Grants:

● Chapel Hill High School

● Kissam Intermediate

● Wise Elementary

● Jackson Elementary

Teachers and Staff:

● Mayra Escobedo

● Laura Kallaher

● Emily Greer

● Melissa Avery

● Lori Redfearn

● Cesar Rosales

● Kari Noland

● Ciara O’Neal

● Mary Montiel & Claudia Fuentes

● Lori Redfearn & Ashley Leftwich

For more information about the CHISD Education Foundation and its programs, please

visit chisdeducationfoundation.org

