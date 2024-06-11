Longview ISD approves raises and bonds

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 2:27 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved several resolutions on Monday, including raises for teachers and staff. According to our news partners at KETK, the board approved a 4% raise for teachers and a 4% “increase in the midpoint for all other district employees.” “This increase in staff compensation allows us to recruit and retain competitively in each position within the region,” Shalona McCray, chief human resources officer said. The trustees approved a $6.5 million reimbursement for bond projects. Dr. Wayne Guirdry, assistant superintendent of finance, said that this allows the district to pay for bond projects with existing funds, and then reimbursing those funds with bond money after they are issued.

“The bonds cannot be issued more than 18 months after the expenditures are paid or the property is placed in service, and no more than three years after any individual expenditure is made,” Guidry said.

The board approved $300,000 of purchases towards the districts Gaming Science and Digital Arts program, using money from the Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP) grants. The purchase included computers, monitors, gaming peripherals, keyboards, headsets and webcams.

“[The purchases] are necessary to meet the goals and objectives of the MSAP and support the district’s new Gaming Science and Digital Arts Program,” Scott Fisher, director of safety and magnet grants, said.

The release said that the technology will be used at Bailey Elementary, Forest Park Middle and Longview Early Graduation High.

