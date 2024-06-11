Tree-killing beetle spreading, moving south in Texas

June 11, 2024

AUSTIN — KXAN reports that an invasive wood-boring beetle is quickly spreading in Texas, thanks to human interactions.

Emerald ash borers are an invasive species that bores into ash trees—whether it’s a healthy or stressed, dying tree. Wizzie Brown, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service senior extension program specialist, said entomologists are concerned because it’s wiping out ash species.

The beetles were first found in northeast Texas in 2016 and have spread to 24 other Texas counties as of this month, including five counties added in May, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Brown said the destructive species appears to be moving south in the path of Interstate 35, meaning it’s only a matter of time until it reaches Central Texas. This is an example of humans interacting with the species, causing it to spread faster.

“Normally with emerald ash borer, it spreads very small distances each year,” Brown said. “But with human intervention—if you take firewood that’s ash or furniture that has been made out of trees that are infested—then it can travel and jump big distances.”

Texas A&M AgriLife said humans are transporting them through infested firewood and nursery trees from infested areas.

The beetles cause trees to die within two to five years after infestation, according to Texas A&M AgriLife. Ash trees with confirmed borer attacks are recommended to be removed and destroyed.

Ash trees are usually found in wetter areas along waterways, streams and rivers, according to Texas A&M AgriLife.

The tree species makes up a large part of urban forests, according to the forest service. They provide shade to streets and homes, keep the air clean, maintain soil quality and manage storm water runoff.

