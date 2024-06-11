‘The Breakfast Club’ claims $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in Michigan

(DETROIT) -- Three lottery players calling themselves The Breakfast Club have won one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.

Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli announced at a Tuesday morning press conference that The Breakfast Club had won the Michigan Lottery's $842.4 million Powerball jackpot – the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the tenth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history, according to the Michigan Lottery, as well as the second-largest lottery win in Michigan history.

Shkreli said The Breakfast Club, who have chosen not to identify themselves publicly, had elected to take their winnings as a lump-sum payment of $425.2 million, or about $305 million after taxes.

The announcement came nearly six months after the winning ticket was purchased on New Year’s Day.

In a statement read by their attorney, Mark Harder, The Breakfast Club said they chose to wait before collecting their winnings to "ensure we have the right team of advisors in place to help us decide the best way to move forward."

Harder added that the winners were now looking forward to not only their lives being a bit easier, but also to sharing their "life-changing" newfound wealth with family members, as well as supporting "certain issues and organizations we hold in our hearts that we'll now be able to support in real and meaningful ways," according to the winners' statement.

The winners also were "considering buying a place in Florida when the Michigan winters get to be a bit too much," the statement noted.

The press conference took place in front of the Food Castle convenience store in Grand Blanc, which was awarded $50,000 for selling the winning ticket. Owner Bill Nannoshi said the money would be divided among the store's employees, all of whom would "donate every dollar" to community causes, including local food pantries.

The Breakfast Club win is the first time the lottery has been won on New Year’s Day since the game started in 1992, according to Powerball officials. The numbers drawn were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and the Powerball was 1. The power play was 3x.

The record for the largest lottery jackpot won in Michigan belongs to the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner in January 2021.



