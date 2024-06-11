Federal judge convicts man for threat to Ted Cruz’s office

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 2:15 pm

HOUSTON – A federal judge on Monday found a Fort Bend County man guilty of making threats to injure U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz according to the Houston Chronicle. Isaac Ambe Nformangum, 24, of Richmond, was charged with one count of interstate communications with a threat to injure. Nformangum was accused of calling Cruz’s Houston office on June 26, 2022, and leaving a 7-minute-long threat, during which he said Cruz would be found and killed. According to court records, Nformangum referred to Cruz as “Senator Rafael” and began his message by referencing the Republican Party of Texas’ position in support of repealing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“Every last one of your Republican colleagues to have signed off on that platform is to be found and, is to be found and killed, be it by a bullet to the face or by the smashing of a brick in your skull,” Nformangum said in the message, according to a federal indictment. “You will be found and killed,” he said later, according to the indictment. Nformangum’s last name appeared on the office phone’s caller ID, according to the indictment. He was arrested on June 28. 2022. In an interview with FBI agents after his arrest, Nformangum said he was upset about the GOP platform and called Cruz’s office from a private area at his work. Nformangum told the agents he didn’t plan to carry out the threats and expected to end up on some sort of watch list. Nformangum was found guilty following a two-hour bench trial in front of U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal.

