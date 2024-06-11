Today is Tuesday June 11, 2024
Life-threatening heat heading to East Coast: Latest maps

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 9:54 am
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Another round of life-threatening heat is slamming the West before heading to the East Coast.

Temperatures are expected to skyrocket Tuesday to 103 degrees in Sacramento, California; 108 in Las Vegas; and a scorching 110 in Phoenix.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the record heat will become more widespread, stretching into Colorado and Texas.

By Friday, the dangerous heat will move to the East Coast. New York City is forecast to reach 90 degrees and Washington, D.C., could hit 93 degrees.

Record highs will be possible in the north and south, including 96 degrees in Atlanta and 89 degrees in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Heading into next week, significant heat is possible for the Midwest and the Northeast. This could become the first heat wave of the season for the Interstate 95 corridor.

Doctors recommend taking excessive heat warnings seriously. There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat, according to CDC WONDER, an online database, and scientists caution that the actual number of heat-related deaths is likely higher.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



