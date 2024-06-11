Today is Tuesday June 11, 2024
New King Charles portrait vandalized in London museum, animal rights group says

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 8:09 am
A visitor looks at the new official portrait of King Charles III, painted by British artist Jonathan Yeo, displayed at the Philip Mould gallery, on Pall Mall, central London, on May 16, 2024. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- A recently unveiled portrait of King Charles was vandalized in a London museum on Tuesday by an activist animal rights group, the group said.

Two of the group's supporters "pasted the face of the iconic British character Wallace over His Majesty’s," the group said in a press release.

"The action highlighted the cruelty on RSPCA Assured farms the group had exposed over the previous weekend," the group said.

The artwork by Jonathan Yeo, a U.K.-based artist, was unveiled during a ceremony in May at Buckingham Palace.

The six-foot-tall painting portrait is on view at the Philip Mould Gallery through June 21.

