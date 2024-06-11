TE Marcedes Lewis re-signs with Bears for 19th NFL season

Posted/updated on: June 11, 2024 at 5:07 am

ByCOURTNEY CRONIN

June 10, 2024, 1:09 PM

CHICAGO — Marcedes Lewis’ NFL career will continue for a 19th season after he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday, the team announced.

Lewis, who spent the 2023 season in Chicago, broke a tie last year with Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez for the most seasons played at the tight end position. He turned 40 on May 19, making him the second-oldest player in the NFL, behind New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The former first-rounder was a key leader for a young Bears team that finished 7-10 last season. He appeared in 17 games with four starts, highlighted by his sole touchdown of the season in Chicago’s Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

“One of the coolest things in my mind that I got to see was just, you’ve got this guy that’s in the room that’s ascending to be a really high-level player, that has Marcedes there to lean on him to see what kind of professional he is, the mentality he brings, all that stuff,” former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said in December. “Those intangible things are what had me like, I don’t want to say begging, but saying, ‘This dude’s going to make a difference, an impact.’ And on top of it he’s out there doing his job at an elite level still at his age.”

Lewis spent the first 12 years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted with the 28th overall pick in 2006. He totaled 375 receptions for 4,502 yards and 33 touchdowns with the Jaguars.

He spent the next five years with the Green Bay Packers, where he caught 57 passes for 582 yards and six touchdowns.

Go Back