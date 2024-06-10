Sen. John Fetterman involved in crash on Maryland interstate, treated for bruised shoulder

(WASHINGTON) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was involved in a crash on a Maryland interstate over the weekend, police and his office confirmed on Monday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 70 near Hagerstown shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to Maryland State Police.

Fetterman, 54, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse west on I-70 when, "for unknown reasons," his vehicle struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala, according to preliminary information from state police.

Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman was also in the vehicle, according to the senator's office. Both were evaluated at a local hospital "out of abundance of caution" and the senator was treated for a bruised shoulder, according to his office. Both were discharged Sunday afternoon.

"They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock," Fetterman's office said in a statement.

The driver of the Impala was also transported via ambulance to a hospital in West Virginia for unspecified injuries, according to state police.

"No citations were issued. The crash investigation remains active and ongoing," Maryland State Police said in a statement.

Fetterman, D-Pa., was briefly hospitalized last year after checking himself into an inpatient facility while suffering from depression.

He suffered a stroke during his campaign in 2022 that he has said did not cause any physical limitations or issues with memory or language comprehension.

