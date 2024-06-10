Today is Monday June 10, 2024
Smith County Sheriff’s investigates carjacking

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 4:18 pm
Smith County Sheriff’s investigates carjackingSMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who reportedly carjacked a vehicle on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, officers say the driver of a 2003 Ford Expedition saw a person walking on SH 110 early Monday morning and offered to give them a ride. The person, once inside the vehicle, pulled a knife on the driver and ordered them out of the car. That person is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s with dark sandy blonde hair. Sheriff’s deputies say the vehicle was last seen on I-20 East in Terrell, but Terrell PD couldn’t find the vehicle or the person suspected of stealing it. Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has information on the carjacking, to contact them at 903-566-6600



News Partner
