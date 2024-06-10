Tyler accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions

Tyler accepting applications for City Boards and CommissionsPosted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 4:19 pm
TYLER – The City of Tyler is accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions until Friday, Aug. 2. The City Council will make appointments at the Wednesday, Sept. 11 meeting. Those appointed will serve voluntarily and without pay for two-year terms. The boards and commissions include:
Regular Boards (Boards that meet monthly or bi-monthly)
Airport Advisory Board
Half-Cent Sales Tax Board
Keep Tyler Beautiful Board
North East Texas Public Health District Board
Parks Board
Planning and Zoning Commission
Traffic Safety Board
Tyler Historic Preservation Board
Tyler Public Library Board
Periodic Boards (Boards that meet only as needed)
Animal Care Advisory Board
Board of Adjustment (Zoning)
Civil Service Commission
Construction Board of Adjustments & Appeals
Disabilities Issue Review Board
Main Street Board
Neighborhood Revitalization Board
Members of a City Board should generally be City of Tyler residents. Except where otherwise authorized by ordinance. There may be additional requirements for some board positions.
Anyone interested in serving can complete an application online. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall or by calling the City Clerk at (903) 531-1106 to have them faxed or mailed.