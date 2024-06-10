Tyler accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions

Posted/updated on: June 10, 2024 at 4:19 pm

TYLER – The City of Tyler is accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions until Friday, Aug. 2. The City Council will make appointments at the Wednesday, Sept. 11 meeting. Those appointed will serve voluntarily and without pay for two-year terms. The boards and commissions include:

Regular Boards (Boards that meet monthly or bi-monthly)

Airport Advisory Board

Half-Cent Sales Tax Board

Keep Tyler Beautiful Board

North East Texas Public Health District Board

Parks Board

Planning and Zoning Commission

Traffic Safety Board

Tyler Historic Preservation Board

Tyler Public Library Board

Periodic Boards (Boards that meet only as needed)

Animal Care Advisory Board

Board of Adjustment (Zoning)

Civil Service Commission

Construction Board of Adjustments & Appeals

Disabilities Issue Review Board

Main Street Board

Neighborhood Revitalization Board

Members of a City Board should generally be City of Tyler residents. Except where otherwise authorized by ordinance. There may be additional requirements for some board positions.

Anyone interested in serving can complete an application online. Applications can also be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall or by calling the City Clerk at (903) 531-1106 to have them faxed or mailed.

